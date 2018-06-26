 

Brexit bill becomes law, allowing UK to leave the EU

2018-06-26 13:28
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions at Parliament in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP, file)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions at Parliament in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A bill enacting Britain's decision to leave the European Union has become law after months of debate, the speaker of parliament announced on Tuesday to cheers from Conservative Party lawmakers.

Speaker John Bercow said the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which repeals the 1972 European Communities Act through which Britain became a member, had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.

The bill transfers decades of European law onto British statute books in a bid to avoid any legal disruption.

READ: UK Brexit committee suggests delay in leaving EU

It also enshrines Brexit day in British law as March 29, 2019 at 23:00 (2300 GMT) - midnight Brussels time, defined by the end of the two-year Article 50 withdrawal process.

The bill has undergone more than 250 hours of acrimonious debate in the Houses of Parliament since it was introduced in July 2017.

'Much stronger'

Eurosceptics celebrated the passing of the bill through parliament last week as proof that, despite all the continuing uncertainty over the negotiations with Brussels, Britain was leaving the EU.

International Trade Minister Liam Fox said it paved the way "irrevocably" for Brexit, adding that the chances of Britain not leaving "are now zero".

Leading eurosceptic MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a member of the ruling Conservative party, said at the weekend: "The legal position is now so much stronger for a clean Brexit.

"Crucially this makes the prime minister's negotiating hand much stronger."

Another eurosceptic Conservative MP, Dominic Raab, said May would go to an EU summit later this week "with the wind in her sails".

The government had a tough time getting the bill through parliament and was forced to concede some power to lawmakers over the final Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    uk  |  brexit

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Kangaroo interrupts Australian football match

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Saudi women hit the road as driving ban ends
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 