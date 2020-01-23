 

Brexit bill passes hurdle at European Parliament

2020-01-23 22:55
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Britain's withdrawal from the EU cleared a hurdle at the European Parliament on Thursday as its constitutional committee voted to approve the divorce deal struck with London.

MEPs on the committee voted by 23 to three to recommend that a full sitting of the parliament next week formally sign off on the accord, under which Britain will end its four decades of membership on January 31.

This will be the last step to formalise the split on the European side, after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II gave royal assent to withdrawal legislation earlier on Thursday, capping three years of difficult and complicated negotiations.

Two top EU officials in Brussels are expected to sign the separation treaty on Friday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson - the pro-Brexit figurehead of Britain's seismic 2016 referendum - will put his name on it in the coming days.

Read more on:    queen elizabeth ii  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Austria probes 'refugee role play' in Vienna school

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Diepsloot residents demand military presence after cop's death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 