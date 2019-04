British food producers hope for Brexit boost

While the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is causing worries for Britain's food importers, UK producers could see a bump in sales, especially those who make products that are normally imported like sparkling wine and mozzarella.

Voters choosing Chicago's 1st black female mayor

Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot defeated a long-time political insider on Tuesday to become Chicago's next mayor, the first black woman and openly gay person to lead the nation's third-largest city.

Chinese woman arrested at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A Chinese woman who got through security checkpoints at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida carrying a thumb drive coded with "malicious" software was arrested for entering a restricted property and making false statements.

South Sudan holds breath as fragile peace faces crucial test

Chol Deng, her husband and five children sit, exhausted, under a tree, having journeyed back to South Sudan five years after fleeing their corpse-strewn hometown Malakal.

Usain Bolt races against a motorcycle taxi in Lima

Jamaican retired sprinter Usain Bolt races against a motorcycle taxi in Lima, and easily wins in front of hundreds of spectators. Bolt, considered the greatest sprinter of all times, is in Peru representing a sportswear brand.