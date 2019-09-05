Brexit breakthrough | Separated migrant children suffer trauma: WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

2019-09-05 05:47

Breakthrough announced in House of Lords over Bill to block no-deal Brexit

The Government has paved the way for proposals seeking to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 to become law before Parliament is suspended. Lord Ashton of Hyde, Conservative chief whip in the Lords, announced the breakthrough following talks.

Report: Separated migrant children suffered trauma

A study found that migrant children who were separated from their parents last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other mental health problems. Child psychiatrist Dr Louis Kraus details the trauma the children may have suffered.

US Coast Guard prepares as Dorian approaches South Carolina

The US Coast Guard is preparing boats and helicopters for any rescue operations that may be needed after Hurricane Dorian makes its way along the South Carolina coast.

Corbyn: PM's election offer like Snow White’s poisoned apple

Jeremy Corbyn likens general election offer to Snow White’s poisoned apple.

Analysis: YouTube fine not effective deterrent

The advocacy group that drafted a complaint against Google's YouTube service says a $170m fine against the tech giant's violation of children privacy is too lenient.

