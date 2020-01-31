 

Brexit day | Trump anger at impeachment: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-01-31 07:17

50p coins to mark Brexit Day

Around three million Brexit 50p coins will start showing up in people's pockets and wallets when they enter banks, post offices and shops from Friday.

Trump rails against impeachment at Michigan plant

US President Donald Trump couldn't hide his anger over the impeachment trial on Thursday as he addressed workers at an auto parts plant in Michigan to celebrate the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

French citizens evacuated from virus-hit Wuhan

A jet carrying around 200 French citizens flew out of the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday. The French military aircraft is bound for southern France, where the passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

First US case of human-to-human spread of new virus

Health officials have reported the first US case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China. The man is married to a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China.

Pelicans arrive from Canada to Mexico to enjoy fish feast

Thousands of pelicans arrive to Lake Chapala every year to gorge on the fish remains left behind by the Petatan fishing community, turning the central Mexican town into a tourist attraction.

WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency, but still has faith in China

2020-01-30 21:55

