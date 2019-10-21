 

Brexit letter passed on to EU | Facebook political ads come under fire: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-21 07:24

Brussels passes UK's Brexit delay letter to EU parliament

The 27 Brexit weary EU states met on Sunday and agreed they would forward a controversial letter from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the European Parliament this week for approval.

Warren takes swipe at Mark Zuckerberg over political ads

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Sunday publicly hit back at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he faced accusations from Democrats that Facebook was profiting from independent political ads.

Violent protests continue in Chile

Protests, sparked by anger over social and economic conditions, continue in Santiago, despite Chile declaring a state of emergency and deploying soldiers into the streets.

Kurdish fighters pull out of Syrian border town while Erdogan expects US to 'keep promises'

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday it had pulled out all its fighters from the border town of Ras al Ain, while Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey expects the US to keep its promises on a five-day truce.

Lebanon's Hariri agrees on reform package after nationwide protests

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri agreed on Sunday a package of reforms to ease an economic crisis that has sparked nationwide protests.

This really is a crunch week for Brexit

2019-10-21 05:00

