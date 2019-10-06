Brexit minister hints UK could soften stances in EU talks

London
– Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay suggested on Sunday that Britain is open to
compromise with the EU over new UK proposals for Northern Ireland, but urged
Brussels to show "creativity and flexibility".
Barclay
reiterated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest plans for a managed
withdrawal from the bloc on October 31 were "a broad landing zone"
ahead of "intense negotiations in the coming days".
"We
need to get into the intensive negotiations... to clarify what the deal
is," Barclay told the BBC. "We've
set out very serious proposals including compromise on our side.
"We
now need to see creativity and flexibility on the EU side in order to reach
that deal."
However,
the European Union have reacted tepidly to the plans and urged London to offer
a revised, viable way forward.
The
two sides will resume crunch talks on Monday, with time running out ahead of a
crucial EU summit on October 17-18.
"If
the offer from the UK turns out to be a take-it-or-leave-it, it's going to be
very difficult I see in agreeing," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins
told the BBC on Sunday.
"It's
fully dependent on the will of Mr Johnson because from the European side, we're
always open and looking towards a deal."
'No
more dither'
The
British proposals submitted to Brussels on Wednesday centre on how to manage
the post-Brexit border between British province Northern Ireland and EU member
Ireland.
Johnson
wants Northern Ireland's devolved assembly – which has been suspended for
almost three years – to vote every four years on whether to maintain EU rather
than British regulations there.
He
has also proposed the province leaves the EU's customs union along with the
rest of Britain, with required checks to rely on untried technology and carried
out away from the sensitive border.
Brussels
has said the plans "do not provide a basis for concluding an
agreement".
It
sees the potential for rampant smuggling while Ireland is concerned hardline
Northern Irish unionists would have an effective veto.
Barclay
hinted that Britain could be willing to consider alternatives to the role of the
Northern Irish assembly to break the deadlock.
"We
can obviously... discuss that mechanism, but the key issue is the principle of
consent to any regulatory zone," he said.
Similarly
on the thorny issue of customs, the Brexit secretary struck a conciliatory
note.
"In
the detail of the negotiations, of course we can get into the detail as to how
operationally they work, what legal certainty is required," he said.
Barclay
will travel to Amsterdam later on Sunday for Brexit talks, while Johnson has
been phoning European leaders this weekend to sell his plans.
In
identical articles for two Brexit-backing British tabloids, Johnson called for
EU flexibility and reiterated that the country will leave the bloc later this
month with or without a deal.
"They
should be under no illusions or misapprehensions," he wrote in the Sunday
Express. "There will be no more dither or delay. On October 31, we are
going to get Brexit done."