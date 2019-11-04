 

Brexit party declines to run for PM | Hong Kong politician's ear bitten off: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-04 07:15

Brexit Party leader says he won't run in election

Nigel Farage, the pro-Brexit campaigner, says he will not stand in the UK's snap election - instead devoting his time to campaigning against Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal deal.

Hong Kong politician's ear partly bitten off as clash ends in bloodbath

Hong Kong anti-government protesters crowded a shopping mall in running clashes with police on Sunday during which a man with a knife slashed several people and apparently bit off part of a local politician's ear.

Day of the Dead weekend: Mexicans protest against femicides

Mothers shout for their lost daughters as they walk down Mexico City bearing black crosses and demanding an end to violence committed against women.

Thousands protest in Lebanon after rally to support president

Lebanese protesters gather in Beirut as they aim to keep up a nationwide street movement that has brought down the government, hours after a mass rally to support the embattled president.

Whistleblower offers written testimony to Republicans

The US official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday.

2019-11-03 22:19

