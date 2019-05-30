 

Brexit supporters feel angry | Pelosi slams Facebook: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-30 07:03

In the UK, Brexit supporters feel their will is being thwarted

Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking an extension for the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, after failing three times to get Parliament to agree to her proposal.

Speaker Pelosi slams Facebook over altered video

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming Facebook for not removing a doctored video that has spread widely on the social network in which she appears to slur her words.

After the fall of Isis Caliphate, its capital remains a city of the dead

Although the Islamic State’s physical territory has dissolved, immense destruction from the brutal battle to eradicate the militant group remains.

Hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby

A San Diego hospital on Wednesday revealed the birth of a girl believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby. She weighed about 243g at birth in December and was discharged this month at a healthy 2.2kg.

Running for their lives was the only option for these migrants

For many of the immigrant families now separated in the US by Trump administration policy, their stories began with terror and persecution in their home countries.

Why a deadly shadow hangs over Everest summit

2019-05-30 06:21

