Brexit transition cash | Hurricane Dorian nears Florida: WATCH the top world news videos for today

UK promises £3m to ensure smooth Brexit transition to UK nationals living abroad

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced the Government will be providing up to £3m in grant funding for charities and other voluntary organisations who will inform UK nationals about the need to register or apply for residency in the EU.

Trump skips Poland trip as Dorian nears Florida

US President Donald Trump cancelled a visit to Poland as Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to make landfall on the Atlantic coast on Monday as a dangerous Category 4 storm.

Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer saying Liberals are dredging up social issues such as abortion and same-sex rights to distract from their failed record. Trudeau says leaders have to support all people.

DOJ decides not to prosecute Comey

The US Justice Department has decided not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey despite an internal investigation that found he improperly leaked information to the news media, the department's Office of Inspector General said on Thursday.

Norwegians take part in 'Death Diving' belly flop championship

Jumping from a 3m board, competitors in Norway take part the unusual Dodsing championship, delighting the crowd with their daring antics.



GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter