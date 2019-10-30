Brexit vote | US House hits Turkey with sanctions: WATCH the top world news videos for today

A Reject Brexit rally is held at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on the opening day of the Conservative Conference. (Screen grab, Press Association)

What to watch out for in a pre-Christmas poll

With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson determined to put the X into Xmas for voters as the UK heads toward a pre-Christmas poll, here is a glance at what that means and what to watch out for.

Bipartisan House OKs sanctions bill against Turkey

A bipartisan bill punishing Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria and illustrating both parties' dismay with US President Donald Trump's retreat from the region sailed easily through the House on Tuesday.

Government admits failure of privatisation of electrical grid - announces $1bn fund

Australian Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor briefly discusses the government's $1bn Grid Reliability Fund. Taylor says that the government has been forced to intervene.

Kenyan ethnic groups call for UN inquiry into alleged colonial land grab

Kibore Cheruiyot was just a small boy when his family was violently expelled by British colonisers from their ancestral land in Kenya's lush tea-growing western highlands, banished, and never to return.

Video shows houses ablaze after plane crash

A small plane crashed and exploded in a residential neighbourhood in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City on Tuesday morning, setting two houses on fire and leaving the pilot unaccounted for.

