Brexit 'walk in the park' | Pelosi slams Trump over 'cover-up': WATCH the top world news videos for today

Brexit negotiations are a 'walk in the park', claims Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings says current efforts to try to achieve Brexit are a "walk in the park" compared to trying to win the referendum with Vote Leave. He was speaking at a book launch for Stuart Wheeler in central London.

Pelosi accuses Trump of 'cover up' in Ukraine scandal

Barbs flew all over the place in Washington, on Thursday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the White House of engaging in a cover up to hide the phone conversation between President Trump and Ukraine's president, while Trump railed against Democrats

Pompeo says Syria government used chlorine in May chemical weapon attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the United States had concluded the government of President Bashir al-Assad in Syria had used chlorine as a chemical weapon in a May attack as part of its battle for Idlib.

NASA captures black hole destroying a star the size of the Sun

The event took place 375 million light years from Earth.

Officer dashes onto busy interstate to save dog

A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.