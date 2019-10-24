Britain debates next Brexit move | Trump's 'lynching' comments: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Divided Britain debates next move on Brexit

As Britain's leaders continue to debate how to move ahead on Brexit, the country awaits a decision from Brussels about whether the EU will delay the UK's scheduled no-deal exit in just over a week.

Trump lynching claim renews pain for victim's kin

US President Donald Trump's claim that the impeachment inquiry is a lynching struck a painful chord for black people whose relatives died in racist lynchings.

Voting underway in Botswana in test of stable democracy

Voting opens in Botswana for a hotly contested general election that could test the country's traditionally stable politics, as the ruling party faces its toughest challenge yet.

Two die when vehicle plunges off parking garage

Firefighters say a vehicle plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.

China has 'noted' and 'admitted' to the detention of minorities in re-education camps

Supplied video obtained on October 24, 2019 of DFAT official Elly Lawson in senate estimates confirming that Australia has directly expressed concerns to Chinese counterparts concerns surrounding re-education camps where Uighurs and other ethnic minorities are housed.