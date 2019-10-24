 

Britain debates next Brexit move | Trump's 'lynching' comments: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-24 07:17

Divided Britain debates next move on Brexit

As Britain's leaders continue to debate how to move ahead on Brexit, the country awaits a decision from Brussels about whether the EU will delay the UK's scheduled no-deal exit in just over a week.

Trump lynching claim renews pain for victim's kin

US President Donald Trump's claim that the impeachment inquiry is a lynching struck a painful chord for black people whose relatives died in racist lynchings.

Voting underway in Botswana in test of stable democracy

Voting opens in Botswana for a hotly contested general election that could test the country's traditionally stable politics, as the ruling party faces its toughest challenge yet.

Two die when vehicle plunges off parking garage

Firefighters say a vehicle plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.

China has 'noted' and 'admitted' to the detention of minorities in re-education camps

Supplied video obtained on October 24, 2019 of DFAT official Elly Lawson in senate estimates confirming that Australia has directly expressed concerns to Chinese counterparts concerns surrounding re-education camps where Uighurs and other ethnic minorities are housed.

Read more on:    us  |  botswana  |  uk  |  china  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US prisons to photocopy inmate mail to curb drug smuggling

2019-10-24 06:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 07:09 AM
Road name: marine Drive Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 07:02 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 