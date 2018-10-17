British cyclist killed in Alps was 'a monster', mother says

London
- The mother of a British cyclist killed by a hunter in the Alps has celebrated
his death, saying she believed he was responsible for raping a young girl,
British media reported on Wednesday.
The claims made by Katrina
Toghill and the alleged victim, as reported by The Sun newspaper, were denied
by the girlfriend and father of the late cyclist Marc Sutton in comments to the
Daily Mail.
The alleged crime was never
reported to the police, said The Sun, which also stated that Sutton had served
a six-month prison sentence in the past for hitting another woman in Britain.
Toghill
reportedly wrote a Facebook post saying that she hoped her son would "rot
in hell" for what he had done.
"For any horrified people
reading this, I'm not some vicious troll. I'm the woman who give birth to him. This man was a
monster," read the post, which was quoted by British media but was not
visible on Sutton's Facebook profile on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Briton, who had been living in the French Alps for four
years, was fatally injured while out on a ride on a well used but hard to
access mountain track on Saturday.
Local prosecutor Philippe
Toccanier told reporters that Sutton was wearing bright clothes when the
22-year-old hunter discharged his weapon.
"The area was open and
visibility was perfect," he said.
Sutton was struck in the chest
and died of his injuries.
Sutton's girlfriend Jo Watts, who
ran a vegetarian restaurant with him called Wild Beets Kitchen in the ski
resort of Les Gets, told the Daily Mail that she was "shattered" by
his death.
"Now, to add to all that,
I'm devastated people have chosen to make these allegations when Marc is not
here to defend himself. His friends know the real Marc," she said.
The cyclist's father John Sutton
said he had reported his ex-wife and the alleged victim to the police for
making up the story.
"I have been to police and made a report that these allegations
are all lies, completely false, and it's harassment," he told the Daily
Mail.
"This is all about a family
feud, it's bitterness and jealousy, and attention-seeking," he said.