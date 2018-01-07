British government set for reshuffle

London - Britain's government is to undergo a reshuffle on Monday as Prime Minister Theresa May looks to reassert her authority following a string of high-profile departures, according to MPs.

Deputy prime minister Damian Green is set to be replaced after stepping down last month over a pornography scandal, following on from the departures of ministers Michael Fallon and Priti Patel embroiled in separate controversies.

"Damian Green's departure before Christmas means that some changes do have to be made, and I will be making some changes," May told BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

A Labour MP who wished to remain anonymous told AFP that the reshuffle would take place on Monday, having received confirmation from Conservative colleagues.

May's Downing Street office also said that widespread reports that cabinet ministers would discover their fate on Monday were not inaccurate.

Green's resignation came as part of a broader scandal over sexual harassment at Westminster, which prompted defence minister Fallon's departure in November.

His resignation was followed a week later by that of Patel, Britain's overseas aid minister, who stepped down over unauthorised meetings in Israel.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is believed to be in line to take over Green's role, while the Sunday Telegraph reported that education minister Justine Greening was facing the sack.

Leading figures such as foreign minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis are expected to stay in their roles.

Justice minister Dominic Raab, an ardent Brexit supporter, is reported to be in line for a top job, while May is also predicted to promote more women and racially diverse members.