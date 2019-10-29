 

British MP facing suspension after cocaine probe

2019-10-29 05:13
British Labour MP Keith Vaz speaks in the House of Commons in this taken from video. (PA via AP)

British Labour MP Keith Vaz speaks in the House of Commons in this taken from video. (PA via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A British MP who headed a parliamentary committee probing drug policies is facing a six-month suspension after a lengthy inquiry into claims he offered to pay for cocaine.

Former Europe minister Keith Vaz, 62, committed a "very serious breach" of code of conduct for MPs, said the House of Commons Standards Committee.

The Sunday Mirror reported in September 2016 that Vaz, posing as an industrial washing machine salesman called Jim, invited two male prostitutes into his flat to engage in paid-for sex and offered to pay for cocaine for another man to use.

Married with two children, Vaz, who was born in Aden to a family from Goa, has been the MP for the central England seat of Leicester East since 1987.

"I found Mr Vaz's account of the events that led to the media reports incredible," said Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

"I found his reason for being unable to assist me fully with my inquiry implausible."

The standards committee said his explanation that the men were there to discuss redecorating the London flat, and that he may have been given a "spiked drink", was "not believable and, indeed, ludicrous".

"Mr Vaz has done his best to complicate, obfuscate and confuse the inquiry through arguments of little merit and documentation of dubious relevance," it added.

Stone said he had caused "significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons and of its members generally".

Vaz stood down as chairman of the home affairs scrutiny committee, which was at the time running an inquiry into drug policies.

'Disregard for the law' 

"The audio-recording contains evidence of Mr Vaz's apparent willingness to purchase controlled drugs for others to use," said Stone.

"While his comments concerning this may not amount to a criminal offence, he shows disregard for the law and that, in turn, is disrespectful to the House and fellow members, who collectively are responsible for making those laws."

A statement on Vaz's website said: "Keith Vaz has been treated for a serious mental health condition for the last three years as a result of the events of 27th August 2016," when the incident in question happened .

"He has shared all the medical reports in confidence with the committee. He has nothing further to say on this matter," the comment continued.

Read more on:    uk  |  cocaine  |  drugs
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Octogenerian tries to burn mosque, shoots and injures two: police

2019-10-28 22:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission: Focus back on Vrede dairy farm project
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 05:36 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Strand 05:36 AM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins R370 000! 2019-10-28 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

RETOUCH ASSISTANT

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R5 000.00 - R10 000.00 Per Month

IT Help-desk Admin

Cape Town CBD
SAOTA
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Contract: Talent Learning Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Ultimate Searching Consulting T/A Strike Holdings
R300 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 