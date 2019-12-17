 

Brothers jailed in Australia for meat grinder bomb plot

2019-12-17 11:19
Khaled Khayat, 52, and Mahmoud Khayat, 34. (Supplied)

Khaled Khayat, 52, and Mahmoud Khayat, 34. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two brothers were handed lengthy jail terms in Australia on Tuesday for plotting to bring down a Sydney to Abu Dhabi flight with a bomb carried in a meat grinder by their unwitting brother.

Australian-Lebanese brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat were convicted of terrorism offences for trying to bomb an Etihad Airways passenger jet in July 2017 under instructions from the Islamic State group.

Khaled was sentenced to 40 years with a minimum of 30 years without parole, while Mahmoud received 36 years' jail time and ordered to serve at least 27.

The improvised device was to be smuggled inside the luggage of a third, unwitting brother.

A fourth brother, who is said to have fought with the Islamic State in Syria, is accused of directing the plot from overseas.

The plotters disapproved of their brother "because he drank, went clubbing, gambled and was gay, which they regarded as bringing shame on the family", judge Christine Adamson noted.

The plan was aborted at the airport when the plotters decided it was too risky to get through customs after airline staff said their bags were overweight.

In handing down her sentence, Adamson said despite no one being killed, the offenders had succeeded in "creating terror" because the public was made aware of the plot.

"The conspiracy to which both offenders were parties plainly envisaged that a large number of people would be killed," she said.

Read more on:    australia  |  terror attack
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boeing is suspending production of the 737 Max in January

2019-12-17 10:29

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:45 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Fish Hoek 10:56 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner strikes it big with almost R300K 2019-12-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 