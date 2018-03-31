 

Building collapse kills 4 in India, injures another 3

2018-03-31 22:47
New Delhi — Police say a three-story hotel building has collapsed in central India, killing at least four people and injuring another three.

V.S. Paul, a top hospital official, says that seven injured were brought to the hospital on Saturday night and four of them were pronounced dead in Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh state.

Police said the rescue operation was continuing, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The cause of the collapse is being investigated.

The Times of India newspaper said the dilapidated building came down after a car smashed its front portion.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials, and as multi-storied structures are built with inadequate supervision.

india  |  accidents

