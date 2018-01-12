 

Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out

2018-01-12 21:02
Industrial refrigerator storage. (iStock)

Industrial refrigerator storage. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London – A British butcher who got locked in a freezer says he was saved by a frozen sausage that he used as a battering ram.

Chris McCabe says he became trapped in the walk-in freezer at his shop in Totnes, southwest England, last month when wind blew the door shut. The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -20°C chill.

McCabe said he tried unsuccessfully to kick the button free before picking up a 1.5kg black pudding, a form of blood sausage.

McCabe told website Devon Live that he used the meaty tube "like a battering ram" and managed to unstick the button after several blows.

The grateful butcher told the Daily Mirror: "Black pudding saved my life, without a doubt."

Read more on:    uk

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cash-strapped Zim 'to shut down some of its 46 embassies' – report

2018-01-12 20:18

Inside News24

 
/News
Aquifer water won't be ready a week from now, but it also won't take a year - expert
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 12 2018-01-12 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 