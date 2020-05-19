California restrictions | WHO review: WATCH the top world news videos for today

California further loosens stay-at-home restrictions

Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area may now open for curbside pickup, while professional sports events without fans in the stands might be allowed as early as June.

WHO agrees to independent virus review

The World Health Organisation has agreed to an international probe into the coronavirus pandemic after an Australian-led push for an independent investigation.

Hearses line up to collect bodies outside Peruvian hospital

Several hearses wait to enter a hospital on the outskirts of Lima to collect the bodies of Covid-19 patients. More than 2 700 people have died of the coronavirus so far in Peru.

Council alliance takes charge of London PPE supplies as care homes reel from Covid-19 deaths

London boroughs have agreed a new pan-London partnership to secure emergency supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for care homes and other crucial services on the Covid-19 front line.

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he's taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use.



