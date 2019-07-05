 

California rocked by strongest earthquake in two decades

2019-07-05 11:06
Charred items sit in front of a home which caught fire following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on July 4, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. (AFP)

Charred items sit in front of a home which caught fire following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on July 4, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Southern California has been rocked by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with authorities warning that the temblor, the largest in two decades, might not be the day's last.

The powerful earthquake struck near the city of Ridgecrest, about 175km northeast of Los Angeles, on Thursday. Emergency responders did not immediately report mass injuries or any deaths, but USGS seismologist Rob Graves said that "this earthquake is large enough that the shaking could have caused damage".

The Kern County Fire Department said on Twitter it was working on "nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA".

The San Bernardino County Fire Department meanwhile said that "buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage".

This included "buildings with minor cracks; broken water mains; power lines down; rock slides on certain roads" but no injuries or fires.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breedon said the city was dealing with fires and broken gas lines, as well as falling objects that hit people, as the city endured many aftershocks.

"We are used to earthquakes but we're not used to this significance," she told MSNBC.

The quake is the largest in Southern California since the 1994 magnitude-6.6 Northridge earthquake, which was centred in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles and caused billions of dollars of damage, USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso said. 

Breedon said she had never felt a quake "like this long rolling" temblor, adding she was driving in her car when it happened and immediately pulled up her emergency brake.

She said the city of Ridgecrest had asked residents to look after others, especially the elderly, which form a large part of the city's population.

The USGS said the quake was very shallow - only 8.7km - which would have amplified its effect.

The quake was felt throughout Los Angeles, as far north as Fresno, and as far east as Las Vegas, Nevada. It was even felt south of the border in Mexico, where buildings were evacuated in Tijuana and Mexicali, according to Baja State officials.

European quake agency EMSC said the quake was felt in an area inhabited by 20 million people.

"We were just panicked trying to get out of the house because everything was just falling out of the cabinets, off the shelves, off the walls, pictures ... They were flying like missiles off the shelves," resident April Rodriguez in Trona, California, south of Ridgecrest, said on CNN.

The epicentre was very close to Ridgecrest, a town with a population of more than 27 600 in the high desert. The area is associated with the Eastern California Shear Zone and has suffered earthquake swarms in the past, including a series of some 2 500 tremors over the course of five weeks in the summer of 1995.

According to poweroutage.us, there were some 5 851 customers without power in Kern County.

Temperatures in the area were expected to climb to nearly 37.8C on Thursday, with extremely low humidity, the Weather Channel said.

USGS seismologist Lucy Jones said on CNN the area would be hit by many more aftershocks in the coming days, and could even be hit by a larger quake.

Read more on:    california  |  earthquakes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Money laundering charges for 'Wolf of Wall St' producer

25 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 