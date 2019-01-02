Call the swat team! Cops descend on home after man is heard screaming murder… at spider

Police in Australia have confirmed that they dispatched multiple officers to a home in response to an emergency call that turned out to be a man shouting at a spider.

Repeated screams of "Why don't you die?!" reportedly spurred neighbours into action after they also heard a toddler crying, prompting an emergency call to the police, according to The Guardian.

Multiple police units responded and rushed to the home in Perth, Western Australia with sirens blaring and lights flashing, Evening Standard reported.

They, however, arrived to find a red-faced man with a "serious fear" of spiders who apologised for causing the ruckus while he was "trying to kill the spider".

READ ON HEALTH24: Spiders' size exaggerated in minds of those who fear them

The Wanneroo police posted a screenshot of the police log of the incident on Wednesday morning, but later deleted it.

Just another normal day in Australia with our unpleasantly large spiders!Thankfully the @WannerooPolice responded to the incident ?????? pic.twitter.com/VRxosRLQ7c — Lyam Jay (@Lyam_31) January 2, 2019

"No injuries sighted (except to spider) no further police involvement required," the log concluded.

According to Guardian Australia, an officer at Wanneroo police station confirmed the incident, but declined to comment.

Australia is notorious for its dangerous creepy-crawlies and wildlife.

Earlier in 2018, it was reported that the world's oldest known spider died at the ripe old age of 43. In Australia. After being killed by a wasp sting, according to researchers.

The trapdoor spider, named Number 16, was being monitored in the wild during a long-term population study.

ALSO READ: SA tarantula collectors are competing in an all-out international spider war over YouTube

In 2016, YOU reported that an Eastern brown snake – one of the most venomous snakes in the world – was bested by a fearsome Australian redback spider, also highly venomous, and rated among the 10 deadliest creatures Down Under.

Terrifyingly, there seems to be almost no escaping arachnids in Australia, especially when it's raining spiders, as reported in 2015 by Traveller24.

Millions of baby spiders appeared to be raining down from the sky in the Southern Tablelands region, which may have been caused by a mass migration of baby spiders, according to reports at the time.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter