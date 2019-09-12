 

Canada PM plane collides with media bus

2019-09-12 22:02
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Ludovic Marin, AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Ludovic Marin, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Justin Trudeau's re-election bid suffered a setback out of the gate when a bus carrying journalists collided with his campaign plane at a whistlestop in westernmost Canada, forcing him to fly a loaner on Thursday.

According to reporters travelling with the Liberal leader, the collision occurred shortly after landing in Victoria late on Wednesday on the first leg of a cross-country tour.

The media bus drove under and scraped the wing of the plane, they said. Trudeau had already left the airport. Pictures on social media showed a gash underneath the wing.

"There were no injuries and the damage to the plane is being assessed," Liberal spokesperson Eleanore Catenaro told AFP.

The mishap, she added, would not affect Trudeau's busy schedule, which included campaign stops on Thursday in Kamloops and Edmonton.

A new plane was procured, but it does not feature Trudeau's name and partisan branding emblazoned on it as did the original.

Commentators suggested that the accident was allegorical of Trudeau's rough campaign start, in which he faced renewed criticism over his alleged meddling in the prosecution of a corporate crime.

"It's only been a day and the Liberal election plane just got hit by a bus," read one headline.

On Twitter, most appeared to laugh it off, with one post suggesting that Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was giddy that the "left wing was damaged" in the crash.

Scheer's own plane had been rerouted due to fog on its inaugural flight from Ottawa on Wednesday, forcing the candidate, his campaign team and reporters to disembark midway and take an hour-long bus ride to his first campaign event in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

Read more on:    justin trudeau  |  canada
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saudi princess gets suspended jail over beaten workman

2019-09-12 20:51

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player gets R450k richer! 2019-09-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 