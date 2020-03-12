 

Canada PM working from home as wife tested for coronavirus

2020-03-12 19:16
(Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are self-isolating as she undergoes tests for the coronavirus.

This after Sophi Gregoire-Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the UK complaining of having "mild flu-like symptoms"

Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back on Wednesday, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.

