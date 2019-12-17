 

CANDY WONDERLAND | You can stay in the world's sweetest home and nibble on candy, chocolate, gingerbread and more

2019-12-17 21:55

Candy cravers and chocolate lovers - you can stay in the world's sweetest home over the festive period!

Booking.com has created the world's sweetest home in the heart of London's Soho.

Aptly named the Candy Cane house, lucky guests will spend a magical night immersed in candy, chocolate, gingerbread and more.

You will be able to nibble on the edible Christmas wreaths upon arrival, whilst admiring the property’s show-stopping Candy Cane inspired windows and glistening, icing sugar infused, snowy facade.

Read more on:    london  |  christmas
