CDC guidance ignored | Trump tests negative: WATCH the top world news videos for today

As US states reopen, White House keeps CDC guidance on the shelf

The White House shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by US health officials to help states safely reopen mass transit and businesses closed by the coronavirus pandemic, an administration official said on Thursday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Trump tests negative after valet contracts virus

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said it's "one of those things" after he learned that a White House valet tested positive for the coronavirus, noting contact with that person was limited.

UK postman says he is proud to work during Covid-19 pandemic

Postal workers in the UK are proud to be essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, getting parcels to those who can no longer go out to get items

Texas salon owner who defied shutdown out of jail

A Texas salon owner jailed for defying Republican Governor Greg Abbott's public health orders walked out free on Thursday, after the governor weakened his mandate following an outcry by conservatives demanding that coronavirus restrictions be lifted.

Captain Tom shares his recollections in new ITV Documentary

Captain Tom Moore, Britain's new national treasure, tells the story of his part in the Second War on ITV - including his recollections of conscription, of fighting on the frontline in Burma, of Vera Lynn, and of VE day.



Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab