 

Centenarian suspected of killing 92-year-old care home neighbour

2019-05-24 13:04

Robyn Lucas

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

A 102-year-old woman at a French retirement home is being investigated after reportedly murdering her 92-year-old neighbour.

The woman, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was reportedly taken to a psychiatric hospital after attacking and killing the nonagenarian in the care home in Chézy-Sur-Marne, northern France, The Guardian reports.

The victim, whose face was swollen and bruised, was apparently found unconscious in her room by a staff worker on Saturday, May 18.

According to an autopsy released by prosecutor Soissons Frederic Trinh, the elderly woman died from strangulation and "blows to the head", Sky News reports.

The centenarian is reportedly in an "agitated state," puzzled and told the carer that she’d killed someone.

A psychiatric evaluation is under way to determine whether she was criminally responsible for her actions at the time, BBC reports.

Sources: The Guardian, Sky News, BBC

