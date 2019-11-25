 

Child killed by ice sculpture at Luxembourg Xmas market

2019-11-25 18:01
A young child was killed by a falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg city's Christmas market, police said.

"According to initial evidence, an ice sculpture collapsed and a block of ice unfortunately hit a young child," around 20:00 on Sunday, police said.

"The child was severely injured and died in the ambulance," the statement added.

Witnesses told local media that ambulance staff had attempted to revive the child at the scene.

An investigation has been opened.

The accident happened just metres from the ice rink at the capital city's annual Christmas fair which opened on Thursday.

