Chile graves | Defiant gym opens: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Chile digs thousands of graves to cope with Covid-19 surge

Thousands of fresh graves are being dug in the Santiago's main cemetery amid a spike in Chile's Covid-19 cases.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

California gym reopens in defiance of closure order

About a dozen masked weightlifters worked out at a Southern California gym that was open on Thursday despite the arrest of its owner who has been charged with a misdemeanour for violating stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

US still lacks clear coronavirus plan - whistleblower

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness told a congressional hearing on Thursday that the United States could face "the darkest winter" of recent times.

Children return to school in Finland after eight weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Finnish schoolchildren return to class after eight weeks of coronavirus lockdown despite warnings from the teacher's union it may not be totally safe for its staff or the children.

Montreal Covid-19 situation remains fragile, schools to stay closed until late August

Premier Francois Legault made his first visit to the province's Covid-19 epicentre of Montreal armed with bad news: elementary schools will remain closed until late August.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab