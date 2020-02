The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China breached 1 000 on February 10, after 108 people died from the virus, the highest daily toll since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of deaths on the mainland has now reached 1 016, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

There were 2 478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10 bringing the total to 42 638.