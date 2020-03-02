 

China recovery begins | US Dems march: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-02 07:20

One worker at a time, virus-hit China's factories sputter back online

Chinese factories are struggling to resume full operations amid virus-induced travel disruptions and safety measures.

Democratic 2020 hopefuls march in Selma; Sanders campaigns in California

Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some worshippers at an African-American church turned their backs on his rival Michael Bloomberg.

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

France's Louvre museum in Paris closed its doors to the public on Sunday as workers demanded more precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

Investigation underway after $300m of 'ice' intercepted

Detective Superintendent Martin Fileman and Garry Low from the Australian Border Force speak to reporters in Sydney after 400kg of methyl amphetamine was found in a shipment that arrived in Sydney from southeast Asia.

Uruguay's new president Luis Lacalle Pou receives presidential sash

Luis Lacalle Pou becomes Uruguay's new president after receiving the presidential sash from former president Tabare Vazquez, ending 15 years of left-wing rule that brought important social reforms but left a stagnated economy and soaring crime.

Second man dies of coronavirus in US

2020-03-02 05:49

WATCH | Coronavirus: Government provides details on repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan
