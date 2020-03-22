China reports first new local virus case in four days

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 15: Chinese residents wear protective masks as they do a dance exercise in the street on March 15, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of the deadly new coronavirus COVID-19 being treated in China dropped to below 11,000 in mainland China Sunday, in what the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic this month. China continued to lock down the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, in an effort to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease but has moved to ease restrictions in other parts of the province. Officials in Beijing have put in place a 14 day mandatory quarantine at a government facility for all people arriving in China from abroad as the majority of new cases are being now imported from outside. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 3200 on Sunday, mostly in Hubei province, and cases have been reported in dozens of countries worldwide. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China reported 46 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including its first case of local transmission in four days.

While the number of virus cases has been falling over the past few weeks in China, there has been growing concern around imported cases as countries around the world step up their fight against the pandemic.

An estimated 900 million people in 35 countries are now confined to their homes, including 600 million cooped in due to government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.

While about 56 million people in China's central Hubei province had been locked down since late January, authorities have begun to ease travel restrictions as the number of fresh infections in Hubei dropped to zero.

On Sunday, China reported 46 new virus cases, with all but one brought in from other countries. For the three consecutive days before, it had no new local cases.

The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case, according to local authorities.

This is the highest number of new infections from abroad that China has seen in recent days, bringing the tally of imported cases to 314.

China has been stepping up measures to deal with cases from overseas, with Beijing and other regions forcing international arrivals to go into a 14-day quarantine. The civil aviation ministry also said it would limit passenger numbers on inbound international flights.

The death toll from the virus has spiked to over 12 000 worldwide, with the crisis shifting from Asia to Europe - which now accounts for more than half the world's fatalities linked to Covid-19.

Italy, which reported nearly 800 deaths on Saturday alone, has been the worst-hit.