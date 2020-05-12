China reports no more new domestic coronavirus cases after weekend spike

Beijing
– China reported no new domestic coronavirus infections on Tuesday, after two
consecutive days of double-digit increases fuelled fears of a second wave of
infections.
China has largely brought the
virus under control, but it remains on edge, fearful that a second wave could
undermine its efforts to get the economy back up and running.
A new cluster reappeared over the
weekend in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, while the
northeastern city of Shulan was placed under lockdown on Sunday after another
outbreak emerged.
On Monday, China's National
Health Commission reported 17 new cases, five of them in Wuhan. Seven of the
new cases were imported.
A day earlier, China announced
the first double-digit increase in nationwide cases in nearly 10 days, saying
14 new infections had been confirmed. Wuhan also saw its first new case in over
a month.
For the 27th consecutive day,
there were no deaths reported. One imported case was recorded.
The country's official death toll
remains at 4 633, while the total number of infections in the mainland is 82 919.
