 

China reports no more new domestic coronavirus cases after weekend spike

2020-05-12 09:28

Beijing – China reported no new domestic coronavirus infections on Tuesday, after two consecutive days of double-digit increases fuelled fears of a second wave of infections.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but it remains on edge, fearful that a second wave could undermine its efforts to get the economy back up and running.

A new cluster reappeared over the weekend in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, while the northeastern city of Shulan was placed under lockdown on Sunday after another outbreak emerged.

On Monday, China's National Health Commission reported 17 new cases, five of them in Wuhan. Seven of the new cases were imported.

A day earlier, China announced the first double-digit increase in nationwide cases in nearly 10 days, saying 14 new infections had been confirmed. Wuhan also saw its first new case in over a month.

For the 27th consecutive day, there were no deaths reported. One imported case was recorded.

The country's official death toll remains at 4 633, while the total number of infections in the mainland is 82 919.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    china  |  health  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White House staff wear masks | UK school decision slammed: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-12 08:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Gauteng transport MEC inspects safety measures at Soweto taxi rank, bus depot
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 09:50 AM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 08:24 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-11 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 