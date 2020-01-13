 

China slams US for congratulating Tsai on Taiwan poll win

2020-01-13 05:50
Taiwans President Tsai Ing-wen. (Getty Images)

Taiwans President Tsai Ing-wen. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

China on Sunday slammed officials from the US and other countries for congratulating Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.

Tsai, who had pitched herself as a defender of liberal democratic values against an increasingly authoritarian China, secured a record-breaking win in Saturday's presidential election.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as top diplomats from Britain and Japan, issued statements congratulating Tsai and the island's democratic elections.

But Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, denounced their actions as violating the one-China principle.

"The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

"We oppose any form of official exchange between Taiwan and countries that have established diplomatic relations with China," he said in a statement.

Chinese state media also sought to downplay Tsai's victory and cast doubt on the legitimacy of her campaign by accusing the Taiwanese leader of "dirty tactics" and cheating.

Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) used "dirty tactics such as cheating, repression and intimidation to get votes, fully exposing their selfish, greedy and evil nature", said official news agency Xinhua in an op-ed Sunday.

Xinhua also accused Tsai of buying votes, and said "external dark forces" were partly responsible for the election results.

Beijing, which has vowed to one day take Taiwan - by force if necessary - loathes Tsai because she refuses to acknowledge the idea that Taiwan is part of "one China".

China doubled down on its "one-China principle" after Tsai's victory, with Geng emphasising Sunday that "regardless of what happens in Taiwan, the basic facts won't change: there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China".

"The Chinese government's position won't change," he added in a statement.

'Orchestrating tensions'

Over the last four years, Beijing has ramped up economic, military and diplomatic pressure on the island, hoping it would scare voters into supporting Tsai's opposition.

But the strong-arm tactics have backfired and voters flocked to Tsai's DPP, fuelled in part by China's hardline response to months of huge and violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Chinese state media have accused Tsai, who frequently invokes Hong Kong's protests as a warning about a Beijing-controlled Taiwan, of fear-mongering.

Tsai and her party are "orchestrating tensions", wrote the nationalistic Global Times on Saturday.

At the end of 2019, the Taiwanese leader "wantonly hyped up the so-called threat from the Chinese mainland while slandering Han Kuo-yu's mainland connections", it said, referring to her Beijing-friendly main opponent from the Kuomintang party.

Chinese state media also dismissed Saturday's election results as an anomaly in long-term ties between Taiwan and the mainland, with Xinhua describing Tsai's win as a "fluke".

"The fact that the Chinese mainland is getting increasingly stronger and the Taiwan island is getting weaker is an inevitable reality," added the Global Times.

"Recognising and complying with the reality is the only feasible option for Taiwan's peaceful development."

Read more on:    tsai ing-wen  |  taiwan  |  us  |  china
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US

2020-01-12 20:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Getting the party started: Cyril Ramaphosa busts a move at ANC's birthday bash
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:46 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Table View 06:45 AM
Road name: Koeberg Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners start the week off R100k richer! 2020-01-12 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 