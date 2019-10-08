China state TV to suspend broadcast of NBA exhibition games

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head, popularised by the V For Vendetta comic book film, in Hong Kong. (Yan Zhao, AFP)

Shanghai - China's state-run broadcaster said on Tuesday it would "immediately suspend" plans to broadcast a pair of NBA pre-season exhibition games being staged in China this week as the fallout grew over an NBA's executive's tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong.

"We believe that any comments that challenge national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech," China Central Television (CCTV) said on its social media account.

"To this end, CCTV's Sports Channel has decided to immediately suspend plans to broadcast the NBA preseason (China Games) and will immediately investigate all cooperation and communication involving the NBA."