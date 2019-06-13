 

China tightens rules on genetic research after designer-baby scandal

2019-06-13 05:39
PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

China has announced regulations to curb the smuggling of human organs and tighten oversight on the use of human genetic materials in research months after a Chinese scientist caused a global outcry by claiming that he gene-edited babies.

The announcement comes as He Jiankui's controversial experiment continues to transfix the scientific community, with researchers saying the procedure may significantly affect life expectancy.

The high-profile scientist announced in November that the world's first gene-edited babies - twin girls - were born that month after he altered their DNA to prevent them from contracting HIV by deleting a certain gene.

The regulations published on Monday said international organisations that collect, store or use human genetic resources to carry out scientific research without proper permissions will be fined up to five million yuan (US$722 600).

The penalty was double for foreign organisations conducting research using China's genetic resources.

Chinese and foreign researchers will have to register the human tissues, organs and other genetic materials needed for experiments with the Science and technology administration under the State Council, China's cabinet, according the rules that will come into effect from July 1.

Ethical review papers 

The new rules also include fines for scientists or institutions that collect human genetic materials without consent or by coercing donors.

The government can stop work carried out without proper authorisation and confiscate genetic materials.

Scientists or institutions can also be fined 5 to 10 times the amount of "illegal income" earned from unauthorised research and be banned from their field of work for up to five years.

A lifetime ban could be placed on scientists "if the circumstances are particularly serious", the regulations added.

He Jiankui has been placed under police investigation, the government ordered a halt to his research work and he was fired by his Chinese university.

The provincial government probe in January found He had "forged ethical review papers" and "deliberately evaded supervision", the official Xinhua news agency reported.

There has been no news of the scientist since then.

The regulation announced also bans buying or selling human organs, tissues and other genetic resources and offenders will be punished with a fine of up to 10 million yuan.

Read more on:    china
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No-deal Brexit now a 'very serious risk,' Irish official says

2019-06-12 21:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five way split of the pot 2019-06-12 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 