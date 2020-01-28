China virus death toll | Trump team defence: WATCH the top world news videos for today

China virus death toll soars above 100

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1 300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said on Tuesday morning.

Trump's team ramps up defence despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defence of the US president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in fact, "quid pro quo".

Trudeau urges swift ratification of new Nafta

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers and business leaders want new Nafta ratified quickly as government introduces first of two bills to finalise the continental trade pact.

Brazil residents survey damage after floods killed 45

Residents survey the damage to their neighbourhoods and homes in Sabara, in south-eastern Brazil, after floods and record rains killed at least 45 people in the region.

'We take everything for granted': 93 year-old Auschwitz survivor warns future generations

Siegmund Listwa had spent five and a half years in concentration camps during World War II, including two years at Auschwitz. This week marks 75 years since the Nazis' most well-known extermination camp was liberated by the Soviets.