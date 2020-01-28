 

China virus death toll | Trump team defence: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-01-28 07:09

China virus death toll soars above 100

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1 300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said on Tuesday morning.

Trump's team ramps up defence despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defence of the US president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in fact, "quid pro quo".

Trudeau urges swift ratification of new Nafta

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers and business leaders want new Nafta ratified quickly as government introduces first of two bills to finalise the continental trade pact.

Brazil residents survey damage after floods killed 45

Residents survey the damage to their neighbourhoods and homes in Sabara, in south-eastern Brazil, after floods and record rains killed at least 45 people in the region.

'We take everything for granted': 93 year-old Auschwitz survivor warns future generations

Siegmund Listwa had spent five and a half years in concentration camps during World War II, including two years at Auschwitz. This week marks 75 years since the Nazis' most well-known extermination camp was liberated by the Soviets.

Read more on:    brazil  |  us  |  china  |  canada
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump says hasn't 'seen' former advisor's bombshell manuscript

2020-01-27 22:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Man pulls out firearm during row over cheese topping at Joburg pizzeria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 07:28 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 07:27 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Monday 2020-01-27 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 