China virus toll jumps | Trump's allies words used against him: WATCH the top world news videos for today

China virus toll jumps

The death toll in China's viral outbreak has risen to at least 25, with the number of confirmed cases also leaping to some 830, on Friday. The National Health Commission said authorities were also examining 1 072 suspected cases of the virus.

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at US President Donald Trump's Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions constituted impeachment offenses.

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Air tanker crash a body blow to firefighters: RFS boss

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons addresses Canadian and US firefighters headed back home after helping battle blazes throughout the state.

Detroit man sues bank for not taking cheques

A black Air Force veteran who tried to deposit settlement cheques from a discrimination lawsuit was rejected by his suburban Detroit bank, which suspected fraud and called police.

