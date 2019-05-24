 

Man wakes up with his penis cut off after drunken night out

2019-05-24 15:27

Tholakele Mnganga

Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Talk about the hangover from hell. A Chinese man woke up from a drunken night out with his penis cut off, Daily Mail reports.

Chinese media reports claim that Tan Nan, 44, went out on the night of May 7 with a group of friends.

He consumed large quantities of alcohol including half a litre of baijiu, a type of strong Chinese rice wine with an average alcohol content of 45 per cent. He passed out drunk but was woken up by sharp pain the next morning.

That is when he realised that someone had cut his penis about 2cm from its root and he was bleeding profusely. He then rushed to seek medical assistance but was reportedly turned away from several hospitals who were unable to operate. 

Changsha Hospital eventually took him in and he was treated by microsurgery experts.

The penis was successfully reattached in a seven-hour-long intensive surgery.

While the blood flow around his genitals is now good, it’s unclear if the urinary function and sexual function can be restored. 

His doctor, Wu Panfeng is hopeful that they can get Tan back to normal soon.

"We will team up with urology specialists and psychologists to treat the patient to help him achieve a normal sex life," Dr Wu said.

Police are still investigating the incident as Nan does not know who is responsible for the attack. 

Sources: Daily Mail, Metro

