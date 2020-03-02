 

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

2020-03-02 13:15

A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 80 000 people and killed nearly 3 000 in mainland China - prompting a wide network of temperature checks, travel restrictions, residential checks and closures nationwide.

Many villages and communities have also implemented their own blockades and tough measures to keep people out, fearful that travellers could infect their communities.

On Sunday a court handed down a death sentence to a 23-year-old man after he stabbed two officials at one local village checkpoint.

The incident happened on February 6 when Ma Jianguo was driving a minivan through a checkpoint at Luo Meng village in Honghe, southwestern Yunnan province, where he was stopped.

MUST READ | The new coronavirus is striking men, older people the hardest

After Ma refused to cooperate with officials, his passenger began trying to remove the roadblock, the court said, and the local official started filming Ma and the other man on his mobile phone.

READ | What to buy for your home emergency kit if you're quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak

A furious Ma stabbed the official - a local poverty alleviation cadre - in the chest and abdomen with a knife he carried with him and then attacked another official who came to the victim's aid.

The two men died from their wounds.

The court statement said that although Ma had "voluntarily surrendered and truthfully confessed", the killings were "extremely vicious".

Read more on:    china  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EU and UK begin talks on post-Brexit relationship

2020-03-02 12:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Nowhere to go: Refugees removed from second church in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:54 PM
Road name: Main Road

Steenberg 13:41 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R250K richer 2020-03-01 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 