Chinese passenger train derailed by landslide debris

Shanghai
– A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central
China on Monday, injuring a number of passengers and staff, officials said.
The accident happened around
midday in a rural part of Hunan province and came after recent heavy rains triggered
landslides in the area, the state-run railway system said.
The statement said one car caught
fire and five derailed. An unspecified number of staff and passengers were sent
to hospital for treatment.
There were no immediate reports
of deaths.
Unverified video posted on
Chinese social media sites showed at least three cars lying on their side and
smoke rising from a fire in the distance.
The train was travelling from the
eastern city of Jinan to Guangzhou in the nation's south.
Parts of southern, eastern and
central China have been soaked by steady rains beginning last week.
