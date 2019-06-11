Clergy investigation | Pakistan ex-president arrested: WATCH the top world news videos for today

US attorneys general investigate clergy abuse

Attorneys general across the US are eyeing church authorities in growing clergy abuse investigations.

Pakistan ex-president Zardari arrested over graft charges

Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari is arrested after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw millions allegedly siphoned out of the country.

Helicopter crash in New York: Pilot dies on impact into skyscraper

New York City Fire Department responded to a helicopter crash on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan. The Fire Department said the helicopter appeared to have crash-landed on the top of the tower, not far from Rockefeller Centre.

House Democrats to get more Mueller evidence

Congressional Democrats on Monday struck a rare deal in their wide-ranging probes of President Donald Trump as the US Justice Department agreed to hand over more evidence from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry.

19th century wooden ship sunk costing €1.5 million in restoration sinks in River Elbe collision

The ship, recently resorted to the tune of 1.5 million euros, was believed to have been the last active wooden ship in Hamburg.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter