Climate protests | Greek migrants evicted: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Fridays for Future: Climate protest in Thailand

People in Bangkok hold a protest as part of the "Fridays for Future" movement to demand faster action to tackle climate change. More than 5 000 events are planned worldwide, culminating in a massive rally in New York.

Greek police evict migrants from Athens squats

Police in Athens remove over 200 migrants, including dozens of children, from two squats in the city centre as part of a clean-up drive by the new conservative government.

Minute of silence marks anniversary of Mexico's 1985 and 2017 quakes

Mexicans hold a minute of silence in the country's capital to commemorate the anniversary of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes that claimed more than 350 lives and 10 000 lives respectively.

Thousands of dead fish wash up on drought-stricken Greek lake

Some thousands of dead fish lie on a beach of Lake Koroneia in Northern Greece, as a result of high temperatures and declining water levels, authorities said.

Curious visitors flock to Nazi design expo at Dutch Museum

Visitors are flocking to see a controversial exhibition of designs from Hitler's Nazi regime, held at a museum in the southern Dutch city of Den Bosch.

