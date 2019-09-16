Colombia plane crash | UK Lib Dems blame Cameron for Brexit: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Colombia plane crash kills seven

At least seven people were killed on Sunday and another three injured when a small plane crashed in southwestern Colombia, authorities said.

Jo Swinson: David Cameron cannot be forgiven for calling Brexit referendum

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says David Cameron cannot be forgiven for his "shocking misjudgement" over the decision to call a Brexit referendum. Ms Swinson was speaking during a public Q&A at her party conference in Bournemouth.

Get the documents first: Klobuchar on Kavanaugh

Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to obtain thousands of documents tied to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before considering whether he should be impeached. Kavanaugh is facing fresh allegations of wrong-doing following reports in the New York Times.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy

The company that made billions selling OxyContin has filed for bankruptcy protection. This comes after it reached a tentative settlement with many of the more than 2 000 governments that are suing it over its role in the opioid crisis.

The 'pimped-out' Volkswagen Beetles of Ethiopia

Beetles have long occupied a hallowed position in Ethiopian car culture, a status that reflects both economics and nostalgia. But these days, a younger generation of drivers - some of them inspired by shows like the old MTV hit Pimp My Ride - have embraced the little car.

