 

‘Come on mommy, wake up and play with me,’ little girl pleads with comatose woman

2018-06-22 15:12

Anita Stevanovic and Ivana. (Photo: CATERS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

A little girl whose mother is in a coma after allegedly being beaten up by her dad is visiting her twice a day in hospital, trying to wake her up.

Anita Stevanovic (32) is reported to have been attacked by her estranged husband at the florist where she works in the Wels, Austria.

Police say Ivan Stevanovic arrived at the shop at closing time and viciously attacked Anita, leaving her with multiple injuries including a fractured skull.

Six weeks later she’s still in a coma in intensive care where her eight-year-old daughter, Ivana, visits her twice a day.

Doctors say Anita’s chances of survival are slim but Ivana gives her mom a kiss every time she visits, hoping to see her wake from the coma.

Marina Galovic, Anita’s sister who is taking care of her niece, says the girl keeps calling out to her mom: "Come on mommy, wake up and play with me."

She says Ivana is seeing a child psychologist to help her cope with the incident and that she’s had no contact with her father.

"She’s very sad," Marina said.

Ivan, a carpenter originally from Ivanjica in southwestern Serbia, has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder.

According to Anita’s friend, Ivan had a drinking problem and didn’t want to accept the couple’s separation.

Source: Magazine Features

Pictures: CATERS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

Read more on:    health

