Congresswomen denounce Trump | Gas explosion: WATCH the top world news videos for today

'Do not take the bait': Congresswomen denounce Trump's attack

Four Democratic congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump's tweets have urged people not to 'take the bait'. Ayanna Pressley said on Tuesday that their "squad" is big, representing many Americans.

WATCH: Trump under fire after 'racist' attack on congresswomen

Gas explosion destroys house, kills utility worker

Authorities say a gas explosion destroyed a Southern California home and killed a gas company worker on Monday. More than a dozen others were injured in the blast in Murrieta.

No-deal Brexit looms as Johnson, Hunt declare backstop 'dead'

Both candidates to become prime minister significantly hardened their position on Brexit saying the Northern Ireland backstop is "dead".

Man sentenced to 2nd life term in VA car attack

An avowed white supremacist was sentenced to life plus 419 years on state charges for deliberately driving his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Hawaiians protest giant telescope build

Demonstrators gathered at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain to protest the construction of a giant telescope. Scientists hope the telescope will help answer questions about the universe, but some Native Hawaiians consider the land holy.



