 

Congresswomen denounce Trump | Gas explosion: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-16 06:25

'Do not take the bait': Congresswomen denounce Trump's attack

Four Democratic congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump's tweets have urged people not to 'take the bait'. Ayanna Pressley said on Tuesday that their "squad" is big, representing many Americans.

WATCH: Trump under fire after 'racist' attack on congresswomen

Gas explosion destroys house, kills utility worker

Authorities say a gas explosion destroyed a Southern California home and killed a gas company worker on Monday. More than a dozen others were injured in the blast in Murrieta.

No-deal Brexit looms as Johnson, Hunt declare backstop 'dead'

Both candidates to become prime minister significantly hardened their position on Brexit saying the Northern Ireland backstop is "dead".

Man sentenced to 2nd life term in VA car attack

An avowed white supremacist was sentenced to life plus 419 years on state charges for deliberately driving his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Hawaiians protest giant telescope build

Demonstrators gathered at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain to protest the construction of a giant telescope. Scientists hope the telescope will help answer questions about the universe, but some Native Hawaiians consider the land holy.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Trump quit Iran nuke deal 'to spite Obama'

2019-07-16 05:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 