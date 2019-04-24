 

Conservatives reject move to topple PM Theresa May, for now

2019-04-24 20:33
Theresa May speaking outside Downing Street on Wednesday. (Getty)

Theresa May speaking outside Downing Street on Wednesday. (Getty)

British Prime Minister Theresa May's job is safe, for now, after Conservative lawmakers decided against enabling a new challenge to her leadership.

Graham Brady, chairman of a powerful party rules committee, said on Wednesday the body had decided not to change the rule that a party leader can only face one no-confidence vote in a year.

Pro-Brexit Conservatives are angry with May's failure to take Britain out of the European Union, almost three years after voters backed leaving. They want her replaced with a more staunchly pro-Brexit leader.

But May survived a Conservative no-confidence vote in December, leaving her safe for 12 months.

May says she'll step down once Parliament has approved a Brexit deal.

Brady said, however, that May must provide more clarity about her departure and provide "a clear roadmap forward."

