Cops nab pair with 60kg of stolen chocolate

Two people are under investigation in Germany after being caught in possession of about 60kg of stolen chocolate.

Braunschweig police said on Thursday a 35-year-old woman was nabbed by an alert cashier at a supermarket on Tuesday as she checked out only a few items but had 9kg of purloined chocolate concealed under her floor-length skirt.

Upon further investigation, police found another 50kg of chocolate bars, boxes of chocolates and other confectionery stashed in five bags with her 39-year-old accomplice in a car outside.

Police say "even for those with a high affinity for chocolate the amount of candy found could not be considered for personal use". The two are under investigation for commercial shoplifting.

Officers have confiscated the sweets.

