 

Cops nab pair with 60kg of stolen chocolate

2018-04-26 18:55
(iStock)

(iStock)

Two people are under investigation in Germany after being caught in possession of about 60kg of stolen chocolate.

Braunschweig police said on Thursday a 35-year-old woman was nabbed by an alert cashier at a supermarket on Tuesday as she checked out only a few items but had 9kg of purloined chocolate concealed under her floor-length skirt.

Upon further investigation, police found another 50kg of chocolate bars, boxes of chocolates and other confectionery stashed in five bags with her 39-year-old accomplice in a car outside.

Police say "even for those with a high affinity for chocolate the amount of candy found could not be considered for personal use". The two are under investigation for commercial shoplifting.

Officers have confiscated the sweets.

germany

