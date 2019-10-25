Corbyn makes Brexit demand | Samsung heir arrives at court: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Corbyn: Take no-deal Brexit off table and we back election

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party will only back an election when a no-deal Brexit is "taken off the table". What that means exactly, he did not make clear, but he did suggest it is dependent on what kind of extension is granted by the European Union.

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrives at court

The heir to the Samsung empire arrives at court for a retrial over a sprawling corruption scandal that could see him return to prison and deprive the world's largest smartphone and chip manufacturer of its top decision-maker.

Thousands evacuate as winds fuel Calif wildfire

Officials ordered 2 000 people to evacuate in Northern California wine country on Thursday after a wildfire exploded in size, fuelled by powerful winds that prompted utilities throughout the state to impose electrical blackouts to prevent fires.

Protests as Morales claims victory in disputed Bolivian election

Bolivian students protest after President Evo Morales declared victory in elections whose disputed results earlier triggered riots, a general strike and opposition charges that the leftist leader is trying to steal a fourth term in office.

Animals in masquerade at Fantasy Fest in Key West

The annual Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West, Florida, drew dogs, cats and other animals to the costume contest. About 40 participants, including costumed pet-and-person duos, took part in the waterfront competition.