 

Coronavirus: 4 passengers 'die on stranded Dutch cruise ship'

2020-03-27 20:11
(Getty)

(Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship carrying dozens of people with flu-like symptoms that has been stranded off the coast of South America for several days, the liner company said on Friday.

The Zaandam, with 1 800 passengers on board, is currently in Panama's territorial waters, having been prevented from docking in several countries due to coronavirus fears.

"Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam," the Dutch-owned company said in a statement.

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

France extends virus lockdown

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Run-in with the law: Traffic cops confront Cape Town joggers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Hermanus 08:55 AM
Road name: R43

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 